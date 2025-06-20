Kochi NIA Court directs jail authorities to consider wage hike for Maoist leader

KOCHI: A Maoist accused lodged in Viyyur high-security prison has approached the NIA Court in Kochi, seeking a wage revision after claiming he was denied a hike despite completing the required days of prison work.
Deepak alias Korsa Ramlu, a native of Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, who was arrested in a Maoist-related case in October 2021, has been serving as an inmate worker at the High-Security Prison in Viyyur since May 24, 2024.
According to his petition, he was assigned prison work from May 16, 2024, following a direction from the NIA Court. Initially employed as a sweeper, he is currently working as a gatekeeper. He claims to have completed 330 working days and is still being paid Rs 63 per day.
As per his submission, inmates are generally eligible for a wage increase to Rs 127 per day after completing 90 to 180 days of work. Despite repeated requests, prison authorities have not revised his wage.
Following the petition, the court sought a report from the jail superintendent, who clarified that wages for inmate workers are paid in three categories: apprentice (Rs 63), basic (Rs 127), and skilled (Rs 152) per day.
While the Kerala Prisons and Correctional Services (Management) Rules do not specify a fixed period for wage revision, inmates who complete a minimum of 180 working days are generally considered for a higher wage category based on their performance.
According to the report, Deepak has completed the required 180 days but has not demonstrated the performance level necessary for a wage hike. His work is reviewed monthly, and a wage revision will be considered only after he attains the required standard.
After examining the petition, the court observed that the role of a gatekeeper does not demand significant expertise or experience.
"The report does not show the reason for concluding that the petitioner has not attained sufficient expertise required for the job. The superintendent cannot deny the increased wages to the petitioner without giving any sufficient reason," the court observed.
The court also noted that while the petitioner cannot claim a wage hike as a matter of right, the authorities are obliged to justify any denial. After reviewing the superintendent’s report and hearing the petitioner, the court directed the prison authorities to reconsider the matter and make a fresh decision.
"The superintendent of the high-security prison is directed to reconsider the question of payment of increased wages to the petitioner and take a fresh decision at the earliest," the court ordered.
The case is related to an armed training camp held in the forest of Karulai in Malappuram in September 2016. The case, first registered at Edakkara Police Station in Malappuram, was transferred to the Kerala Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). The probe revealed links between the training camp and another incident involving an exchange of fire between police and Maoists in November 2016.
In August 2021, the NIA took over the investigation and arrested Deepak, who is suspected to be a senior Maoist trainer in guerrilla warfare.