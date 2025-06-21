How about a rustic monsoon walk to reset your mind?

Once seen as a season to stay indoors, the monsoon now draws travellers in hordes to Kerala. With rivers in spate, hills veiled in mist, and the earth blooming in green, what better time than this ‘offbeat’ window to experience the true splendour of God’s Own Country?
That’s precisely what prompted GDM Travel to launch its Monsoon Walks programme. It offers curated, small-group journeys into Kerala’s lush countryside. The 2025 edition features three nature-immersed experiences from Kochi.
Their flagship offering leads guests through the forests of Paniyeli Poru, Thattekad and Bhoothathankettu — three lush pockets on the Periyar basin that truly come alive in the rains.
The trip begins from Marine Drive (7am) and winds its way inland, ending at GDM Thambaaz Heritage, their riverside homestay.
“From Palayalipuram, small groups trek and off-road through villages and riverine forests. At Bhoothathankettu, there are fishing tours, local cooking sessions, guided nature walks, and optional night herping to spot amphibians,” says Dilraj N P, who manages the programme.
“Our focus is not mass tourism. Instead, we do curated experiences,” he adds. This adventure, designed for small groups of four or more, is priced at `4,500 per head, and runs daily on request.
The terrain here is relatively moderate, making it ideal for families or first-time trekkers. Guests are housed on a double or triple-sharing basis, and all meals, sumptuous yet local, are part of the package.
Another key experience is a full-day backwater and island-hopping experience through the lesser-known islands near Kadamakudi. Also starting from Marine Drive (7am), this trip includes a visit to a 12.5-acre ancestral estate on Koramkotta Island and a century-old mangrove forest.
“Activities include birdwatching, fishing demos, and guided ecosystem walks with naturalists,” Dilraj explains.
This trip is popular among birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts, and is perfect for those who don’t have too many days to spare for a holiday. “This trip is priced at `2,500 per person, and includes all meals — breakfast, lunch, tea and snacks; all hosted by the local community, and also a sunset boat ride,” he says.
A feature of GDM Travel’s programmes is that it is deeply intertwined with the support and involvement of local community members. “We are not in this for profit. It’s about building an ecosystem where tourism and conservation support each other,” points out Dilraj, who took the plunge into the tourism industry following his passion for trekking, wildlife and community work.
Their third curated experience, the Periyar River Island Trek, is a slightly more adventurous option.
“Guests are invited to a secluded island in the Periyar River surrounded by 15 acres of rustic farmland, mostly of bananas. The journey includes birding, fishing, organic cooking, and guided nature walks,” Dilraj adds.
This trip can also be clubbed with optional activities that include night herping, and if the group wants to extend it to evn more days, visits to Thattekad or Bhoothathankettu can also be arranged.
Also in GDM Travel’s pipeline are two shorter itineraries: a day trip to witness lilies bloom at Malarikkal near Kottayam, and a two-day Kuttanad experience focused on canal life, crab catching, and fishing. “Both are priced flexibly based on group size,” Dilraj says.
All experiences are monsoon-sensitive and adjusted based on real-time weather alerts, and adapts to each group’s specific needs and requirements.
“Safety is non-negotiable, and we take great care to ensure it,” says Dilraj. “If there’s a red or yellow alert, we postpone or restructure the route in a way that our trips don’t feel lacking. Our trails are mostly lowland and safe, but we’re always prepared.”
Though it was only after the pandemic that GDM Travel began functioning as a brand, Dilraj has nearly a decade of experience in this field.
“We spent years training farmers, mapping routes, and building local partnerships,” Dilraj explains. “Now we’re simply connecting travellers to that quiet network.”
So if the city feels a little too grey, maybe it’s time to reset, and what better way to do it than to immerse oneself in nature made alive by the monsoon rains.
For details, contact: 86067 26831, 98932 72683