How about a rustic monsoon walk to reset your mind?

Once seen as a season to stay indoors, the monsoon now draws travellers in hordes to Kerala. With rivers in spate, hills veiled in mist, and the earth blooming in green, what better time than this ‘offbeat’ window to experience the true splendour of God’s Own Country?

That’s precisely what prompted GDM Travel to launch its Monsoon Walks programme. It offers curated, small-group journeys into Kerala’s lush countryside. The 2025 edition features three nature-immersed experiences from Kochi.

Their flagship offering leads guests through the forests of Paniyeli Poru, Thattekad and Bhoothathankettu — three lush pockets on the Periyar basin that truly come alive in the rains.

The trip begins from Marine Drive (7am) and winds its way inland, ending at GDM Thambaaz Heritage, their riverside homestay.

“From Palayalipuram, small groups trek and off-road through villages and riverine forests. At Bhoothathankettu, there are fishing tours, local cooking sessions, guided nature walks, and optional night herping to spot amphibians,” says Dilraj N P, who manages the programme.