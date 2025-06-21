Kochi set for new terminus? Railways assesses Irumpanam yard option

KOCHI: When it comes to railway infrastructure, Kochi may strike gold in the coming years.

Indications are that the prospects of a new ‘terminus’ in the city, besides Ernakulam Junction and Ernakulam Town, have brightened. Should the plans take off, one of the long-awaited dreams of the people of Ernakulam district will come to fruition. According to a railway source, the new terminus could come up at the Irumpanam marshalling yard.

“The (Thiruvananthapuram) division is planning to develop the terminus. However, for the plans to turn into a reality, steps like a survey have to be carried out. We have to verify many other parameters to ascertain its feasibility,” a railway source told TNIE. As for the marshalling yard, it is understood that another space will be identified.

However, when contacted, Thiruvananthapuram divisional railway manager (DRM) Manish Thaplyal said the plans are in the concept stage.

It is worth noting that the 110-acre marshalling yard at Irumpanam, near Tripunithura, has enough land to construct 15 platforms, six pit-lines and 10 stabling lines. The Railways will not have to acquire any land for the new terminus.

While the demand for such a facility has been raised time and again, nothing has materialised up to now, said P M Veeramani, former president of the Cochin Chamber of Commerce.

“The new terminus will help solve the congestion at the Ernakulam Junction railway station,”he said.

According to the railway source, the plans for a new terminus came up after it was deemed that no further expansion was possible at Ernakulam Town. On the station redevelopment in progress at the two major stations in the city, Thaplyal said the work at Ernakulam Town will be over by 2027. “One segment of the construction work will be completed this financial year,” he said.