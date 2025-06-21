Rajagiri Hospital in Aluva performs minor valve repair on two-day-old baby

KOCHI: Rajagiri Hospital in Aluva successfully performed an emergency balloon aortic valvotomy on a two-day-old baby.

The infant, born with congenital aortic valve stenosis, was experiencing severe symptoms, including shortness of breath and reduced breast milk intake.

The paediatric cardiology team, led by Dr S Venkateswaran, assessed the situation and performed the procedure. Under general anaesthesia, a balloon-tipped catheter was passed through a blood vessel to expand the narrowed valve, restoring normal blood flow.

After the procedure, ventilator support was gradually removed, and the baby showed significant improvement. Following a week-long hospital stay, the baby was discharged.