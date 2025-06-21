Vigilance raids office of Ernakulam's Thrikkakara municipality

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), Ernakulam, on Friday conducted a search at the Thrikkakara municipal office in connection with alleged fund mismanagement and discrepancy in appointments.

The search, which began in the afternoon and continued into the evening.

VACB officials said a preliminary probe is being conducted into financial discrepancies amounting to Rs 30 crore, reportedly missing from the accounts of the municipality.

The irregularities came to the light following an audit conducted by the Kerala State Audit Department last year. It was found that around 433 cheques received by the municipality since 2014 were not recorded in register.

A similar probe is also under way into the misuse of funds allocated for waste management projects of the civic bodies. Additionally, the VACB is probing alleged irregularities in contract appointments made by the municipality in recent years, following complaints about the selection process.

Documents and registers were seized during the search. Officials said further action, including registering a case, would be taken after examining the seized documents.