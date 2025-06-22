Old tea godown threatens Fort Kochi boat jetty; SWTD seeks its demolition

KOCHI: An old godown building, in dilapidated condition, is threatening the Fort Kochi customs boat jetty, which is relied on by hundreds of commuters and tourists. In fact, a portion of the large building has already caved in, damaging the ceiling of the walkway of the boat jetty, which was reopened to the public just a couple of months ago following a `80-lakh renovation.

The ‘Imperial’ building, owned by a Willingdon Island-based export company engaged in tea packaging, used to exhibit artwork during the Kochi Biennale. But now, it’s mostly employed as a godown. Constructed using stones and mud bricks, it has the height of a two-storey building.

With the structure threatening to cave in at any time, the state water transport department (SWTD) and the Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) has written to Kochi corporation, demanding that the building be demolished.

“A portion of the building caved in last week, damaging the roof of the jetty, which was aesthetically renovated using a false ceiling and illuminating lights. We suffered a damage of Rs 20,000. We’ve also taken up the issue with the Disaster Management Authority,” a senior SWTD official said.

The portion of the walkway facing the godown building is restricted for commuters to ensure their safety. As a result, the walkway connecting the jetty with the road remains crowded during rush hour. Meanwhile, ward councillor and health standing committee chairperson T K Ashraf has also filed a complaint, demanding the immediate demolition of the “dangerous” building, following which the corporation assistant executive engineer served a notice to the owner, A V Agencies. The notice threatened action under the Kerala Municipality Act if the owner fails to act.

‘Firm to bear expense’

Meanwhile, Kalvatty ward member Ashraf said he held talks with representatives of the company, which owns the building, and the latter agreed to demolish the portion posing a danger to the boat jetty.

“The company agreed to bear the expense for levelling the section, which will probably start tomorrow itself. Demolition experts visited the site today. A fire force team also examined the building and agreed to assist the process. The continuous rain has worsened the situation. We’ve initiated action on a war footing,” he told TNIE.

“A portion caved in last week, and no measure has been taken yet to ensure the safety of commuters. We demand that authorities demolish the building at the earliest,” said M M Abbas, president of the West Kochi Passengers Association.