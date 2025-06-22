Work on major drinking water projects in Kochi inaugurated

KOCHI: The work on two 15-lakh litre water tank projects sanctioned under KWA’s Amrut 2.0 sheme for Kochi Corporation was inaugurated by Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine at an event held in Pallimukku on Saturday.

The project approved last year with an estimated cost of Rs 15.51 crore includes construction of a 15 lakh litre over-head tank and a 15 lakh litre on-ground tank in Ward 60 in Perumanoor.

The project aims to ensure smooth water supply to General Hospital and Thevara zones. The project is expected to be completed in a year.

Additionally, work on Karumalloor- Kunnukkara drinking water scheme of Kalamassery municipality was also inaugurated on Saturday.

The project is aimed at solving the drinking water requirements of residents in Kunnukara-Karumalloor panchayats.

The Rs 51.30-crore project that will be implemented using KIIFB funds includes a 20 mld water treatment plant, an over-head tank in Malayikunnu, pumping stations, a 10.50 lakh litre overhead tank in Manjali, and a 250mm DIK9 clear main line to UC College overhead tank.

The capacity of the project has been increased to 20mld to include Alangad panchayat as well in the distribution network.

“The project aims to ensure adequate drinking water supply to Kunnukara and Karumalloor areas for the next 50 years,” said Industries Minister P Rajeeve who spoke at the inaugural function of the event.