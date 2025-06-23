Kochi

Medicines worth Rs 3 lakh seized from Maldivian nationals at Kochi airport

In a press release, the officials said the duo was found carrying five cartons of medicines, estimated to be worth between Rs 3 lakh and 5 lakh.
The reason behind them transporting such a large volume of medicines remains unclear
The reason behind them transporting such a large volume of medicines remains unclearPhoto | Special arrangement
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

KOCHI: The customs air intelligence unit at Kochi airport on Sunday intercepted two Maldivian nationals attempting to export a large quantity of medicines to the Maldives.

Mubaah Saeed and Abdulla Naseem were intercepted while trying to fly to the Maldives without the necessary documentation – such as a technical officer of drugs certificate and a valid import/export licence – mandatory for bulk export of pharmaceuticals.

In a press release, the officials said the duo was found carrying five cartons of medicines, estimated to be worth between Rs 3 lakh and 5 lakh. The reason behind them transporting such a large volume of medicines remains unclear, though it may be intended for retail distribution in the Maldives, it said.

The customs department confiscated the consignment for further investigation to determine if the medicines include any banned or controlled substances that could potentially be misused as narcotics, the statement said.

Kochi Airport
Medicines seized
Maldivian nationals

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com