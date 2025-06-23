Medicines worth Rs 3 lakh seized from Maldivian nationals at Kochi airport

KOCHI: The customs air intelligence unit at Kochi airport on Sunday intercepted two Maldivian nationals attempting to export a large quantity of medicines to the Maldives.

Mubaah Saeed and Abdulla Naseem were intercepted while trying to fly to the Maldives without the necessary documentation – such as a technical officer of drugs certificate and a valid import/export licence – mandatory for bulk export of pharmaceuticals.

In a press release, the officials said the duo was found carrying five cartons of medicines, estimated to be worth between Rs 3 lakh and 5 lakh. The reason behind them transporting such a large volume of medicines remains unclear, though it may be intended for retail distribution in the Maldives, it said.

The customs department confiscated the consignment for further investigation to determine if the medicines include any banned or controlled substances that could potentially be misused as narcotics, the statement said.