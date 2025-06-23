Railways open to skywalks linking major stations to Kochi Metro

KOCHI: In a green signal to skywalks from three major railway stations in Ernakulam to the adjacent metro stations, a top railway official said the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) will be given exemptions for use of land.
Earlier, the Railways and KMRL had initiated talks on the construction of skywalks at Ernakulam Junction, Ernakulam Town and Tripunithura railway stations, but the project reached nowhere despite demands from several quarters.
Thiruvananthapuram Divisional Railway Manager Manish Thaplyal told TNIE that the Railways is okay with the construction of skywalks. “The KMRL will have to construct them. We are ready to give exemptions like the cost for the railway land on which construction is to be done. If KMRL approaches us, we will approve the project. Railways always works to make travelling easy and comfortable for passengers,” Manish said.
However, when contacted, KMRL declined to comment. Railway passenger associations pointed out that the construction of skywalks to metro stations will benefit not only travellers but also Kochi Metro.
“As per the data released by the Railways in 2024, Ernakulam Junction handles around 128 scheduled train services daily and has an annual footfall of more than 1.96 crore passengers,” said K J Paul Manvettom, president of All Kerala Railway Users Association.
It’s a long-pending demand, says passengers’ assn
“In the case of Ernakulam Town station, the annual footfall is 1.02 crore while it is 1.5 lakh in the case of Tripunithura,” he said.
“It has been a long-pending demand. I had written to the Railways and also the KMRL regarding the project,” he said.
According to him, with the opening of the metro station, a majority of the passengers arriving in Tripunithura on various trains have begun using the metro to reach different places in Kochi city. “So, if a skywalk is built, it will be convenient for the passengers, especially the elderly, to reach the metro station,” said Manvettom.
The association had demanded skywalks at Ernakulam Town and Junction railway stations too. “Once it rains, the approach road to Ernakulam Junction station turns into a muddy mess. If a skywalk is built, the passengers need not negotiate the muddy road to reach the station. The footfall of the metro will also increase considerably,” he added.
Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden had written to the KMRL citing the need for skywalks connecting Ernakulam Town and Tripunithura railway stations with the adjacent metro stations.
He sought the metro agency’s technical assistance for the project.
In the letter, he pointed out that the skywalks or link bridges between the two modes of public transport are important, especially since Ernakulam Town station is being redeveloped under a Rs 150-crore project, while Tripunithura station was redeveloped for Rs 4.97 crore.