Railways open to skywalks linking major stations to Kochi Metro

KOCHI: In a green signal to skywalks from three major railway stations in Ernakulam to the adjacent metro stations, a top railway official said the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) will be given exemptions for use of land.

Earlier, the Railways and KMRL had initiated talks on the construction of skywalks at Ernakulam Junction, Ernakulam Town and Tripunithura railway stations, but the project reached nowhere despite demands from several quarters.

Thiruvananthapuram Divisional Railway Manager Manish Thaplyal told TNIE that the Railways is okay with the construction of skywalks. “The KMRL will have to construct them. We are ready to give exemptions like the cost for the railway land on which construction is to be done. If KMRL approaches us, we will approve the project. Railways always works to make travelling easy and comfortable for passengers,” Manish said.

However, when contacted, KMRL declined to comment. Railway passenger associations pointed out that the construction of skywalks to metro stations will benefit not only travellers but also Kochi Metro.

“As per the data released by the Railways in 2024, Ernakulam Junction handles around 128 scheduled train services daily and has an annual footfall of more than 1.96 crore passengers,” said K J Paul Manvettom, president of All Kerala Railway Users Association.