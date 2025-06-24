Vyttila Hub repair finally begins after 1.5 years; Nature Park, better amenities on the way

KOCHI: At long last, commuters and bus operators at the Vyttila Mobility Hub can heave a sigh of relief. The Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) has started repairing the carriageway of the hub, which had been lying dilapidated for nearly 1.5 years.

According to a senior official, CSML has carried out a compaction test of the soil — called California Bearing Ratio (CBR) — before going ahead with the renovation.

“The tiling will be changed entirely. We will also improve the amenities for commuters, including seating arrangements, bathrooms, lighting, fan, waste bins, etc,” the CSML official said.

The authorities aim to complete the work by September first week.

“The ground already has a layer of appropriate material, and it will be adequate to prevent sinkage in the future,” the official said.

He also pointed out that the undulations on the carriageway due to ground sinking, as the hub was built on marshy land, will not happen in future. Once the maintenance is over, in three months, the CSML authorities will start setting up an open park behind the hub, along the course of the Kaniyampuzha river. The project includes the development of a walkway with natural landscaping and stone benches for passengers to relax. It will also have play equipment for children.

While the entire project cost amounts to Rs 9.56 crore, the open space development is being carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 5.43 crore.

“A key aspect of the project is the development of a 5.5-acre space behind the 13 bus bays into a green landscape where passengers can unwind.

The planned ‘Nature Park’ will have two separate recreational areas, sculpture gallery, play area, activity area, food kiosk, wide walkway, granite seating along the riverbank, and uniform lighting,” the official said.