City cafe to host Kochi's first-ever matcha party, quirky social meetup

Come the weekend, there’s always a rush to find something interesting to do, a way to let loose and unwind. Some might head to the dance floor, join a pottery workshop, or hit a resto bar. While the intention is often to socialise, it’s not guaranteed you’ll find people who match your vibe.

That’s where the upcoming event ‘Wristband Party’ by Triangle Co, an event company run by three sisters — Monica, Deepthi and Nikhita — offers something different.

Here, you can “bring your own vibe” and find like minded people simply by looking at the colour of the wristbands worn by attendees. Each wristband represents a specific social intention.

“In this fast-paced world, what people often miss out on most is forming genuine connections. So at this event, by simply checking the colour of someone’s wristband, you can start conversations that are aligned with what you’re looking for,” says Deepthi Arun, co-founder.

In collaboration with Steam N Mugs cafe in Kakkanad, the event is scheduled from 3pm to 6pm on Saturday and is being touted as Kochi’s first-ever Matcha Party.

“Another theme of the event is to socialise without drugs. Our idea is to connect over a beverage. This time, we’ve chosen the popular green drink, matcha. To go with that, we’ve set a dress code of green and white,” she adds.

The event promises a lively evening with music by DJ Arnold Heiden, games, and more. Entry is priced at Rs 800, and college students can avail a 15% discount.

For details, contact 8592960505.