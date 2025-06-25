Edakochi ‘accident’ death turns out to be murder; police arrest couple

KOCHI: The death of a 32-year-old resident, who was found grievously injured inside a fish truck parked at an isolated area in Edakochi on Monday night, has turned out to be murder.

On Tuesday, the police arrested a couple in connection with the death of Ashik, a resident of Edakochi.

After he was rushed to the Ernakulam General Hospital, where he was declared dead, doctors found that he suffered a serious wound on his thigh and died due to loss of blood.

According to the police, it was Palluruthy resident Shahna who alerted local residents and helped rush Ashik to the hospital.

“Shahna claimed that Ashik contacted her and sought help claiming that he suffered grave injuries following an accident. But we were doubtful of her version. We then carried out a preliminary investigation on the woman,” an officer with the Palluruthy police station said.

Soon, the police took the woman and her husband, Shihas Subair, into custody. According to officers, Shahna had an extramarital relationship with Ashik.

“Ashik was a driver working with interstate goods vehicles. He often met Shahna at isolated places in Edakochi. However, Shihas recently came to know about her relationship with Ashik. On Monday, Ashik asked Shahna to meet him near the fish truck. First, Shahna reached the place. But she was followed by Shihas and they questioned Ashik. Following a fight, he stabbed Ashik multiple times inside the truck. To save Shihas, the woman tried to mislead police by cooking up an accident story,” the officer said.

In March this year, Ernakulam Central Police had registered a case against Ashik on Shahna’s complaint that he took away her 1.5 sovereign gold chain on the pretext of marrying her.