KMRL to reintroduce student passes from July 1

KOCHI: Responding overwhelming demand from student unions, educational institutions and various student bodies, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) on Tuesday announced the reintroduction of student passes by launching a new scheme.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries can make 50 trips in a 30-day period for Rs 1,100, or opt for the three-months pass that cost Rs 3,000.

The student pass is available for purchase at all metro stations from July 1. Buyers will need to present valid student identification and may be required to show ID during travel to deter misuse. The pass is non-transferable.

The initiative comes after prolonged consultations with student organisations who highlighted the financial burden of the students making the daily commute. KMRL’s management analysed the demand patterns and worked out a sustainable pricing model that it said offers better discounts than most metro cities in the country.

“After receiving persistent requests from student unions, educational institutions and various student representative bodies, KMRL has worked diligently to develop this affordable transportation solution,” said KMRL MD Loknath Behera.

“With an average/mean trip cost of Rs 33, students would normally spend Rs 1,650 for 50 trips. Our student pass at Rs 1,100 provides a substantial saving of Rs 550, making Kochi Metro one of the most student-friendly metro passes in India. By offering a 33% discount, we are setting a new standard for student-friendly policies in urban transportation,” Behera said.

Key features

Duration: 30 days from activation

Trip allocation: 50 trips from any station to any station

Price: L1,100

Savings: L550 per month (33% discount on average mean fare)

L3,000: Cost of 3-month pass

Discontinued student passes

Vidya 45, which offered up to 50 trips for 45 days at L495 discontinued from April 2024

Vidya 1, a one-day pass costing L50, and Vidya 30, which offered unlimited trips for 30 days at L900 discontinued from February 5, 2025