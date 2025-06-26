Efforts on to resolve water crisis in Kothad, Moolampilly: Minister Roshy Augustine

KOCHI: Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine has said that the ongoing drinking water shortage in Kothad and Moolampilly, under the Kadamakudy panchayat, will be resolved at the earliest.The minister was responding to a petition submitted by MLA K N Unnikrishnan, who sought immediate intervention to address the crisis affecting residents in both areas.

“The crisis stems from a burst pipeline that runs from the Kerala Water Authority’s Pizhala Pump House to the Kothad tank across the river,” the minister said.

He said the damaged section lies six metres deep along the Udyog Mandal National Waterway, making the repair work challenging due to the presence of mud and other waste.

Despite the difficult conditions, repair efforts are progressing, the minister said. With the intervention of the district administration, the work is being carried out arranging jhankars and dredgers in collaboration with the Inland Navigation and other departments. Low tide is complicating the process, as removed soil keeps falling back, doubling the effort.