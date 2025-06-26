High Court hikes rent for flat owners of Chander Kunj Army Towers

KOCHI: The High Court on Wednesday increased the rent for the flat owners of the dilapidated Chander Kunj Army Towers at Silver Sand Island in Vyttila, which are scheduled for demolition soon. The rent will now be raised to Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000, replacing the previous amounts of Rs 21,000 and Rs 23,000 for owners of Towers B and C, respectively. Justice Muhammed Nias C P issued the order on the review petitions filed by the flat owners.

Regarding the buy-back option, it was noted from the minutes of the meeting held on April 22, 2025, that the residents’ association said that 82 out of 264 allottees have expressed interest in the buy-back scheme. In light of this information, the committee must reevaluate/reassess the scale of the construction, considering the number of allottees who wish to proceed with reconstruction as well as the amount to be offered to those opting for the buy-back. This comprehensive exercise, factoring in all relevant aspects, must be completed by the time the demolition process is over, and at any rate, within six months.