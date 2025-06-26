Man swept away while crossing river in Kochi, search on

KOCHI: A man, who was crossing the Pooyamkutty river at Manikandan Chal causeway, was swept away due to heavy flow on Wednesday. Radhakrishnan, 38, of Varkoottu Mavila House at Manikandan Chal, works as bus conductor and was on his way to work, when he was swept away by flood water.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel, scuba divers and NDRF team reached the spot and conducted a search in the stretch till evening, but could not find Radhakrishnan. “The water level was rising gradually and the causeway got submerged on Tuesday. Radhakrishnan works as the conductor of a private bus and his house is located on the other side of the river. He was swept away on Wednesday while trying to cross the river.

The water level has risen by around 10 ft on Wednesday, which is hampering search operations. The tribal hamlets of Kuttampuzha remain cut off from the panchayat,” said Joshy Pottackal, panchayat member.