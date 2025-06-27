Kochi tops state in global index, experts not upbeat

KOCHI: The Oxford Economics Global Cities Index 2025 has Kochi in 420th position globally and eighth in India — making it the top-ranked city in Kerala. But experts caution against reading too much into the ranking, warning that the city still faces serious challenges in infrastructure, mobility, governance, and public services.

The index, which ranks cities based on five key pillars — economics, human capital, quality of life, environment, and governance — also lists several other Kerala cities: Thrissur (429 globally, 9th in India), Kozhikode (497/11), Kottayam (552/16), Kollam (583/20), Thiruvananthapuram (608/24), and Kannur (663/32).

In the 2024 listing, Kochi ranked 521 globally, while Thrissur was positioned 550th. Kozhikode was 580th, Kottayam 649th, Thiruvananthapuram 686th and Kannur 759th.

While Kochi’s rise up the rankings may seem encouraging, urban policy experts and civic leaders urge a deeper reflection on what needs to change. Dr D Dhanuraj, founder of the Kochi-based think tank Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR), said the ranking should serve as a wake-up call rather than a moment of pride. “To improve Kochi’s standing, we must focus on public transportation, governance, quality of life, business development, and empowering local institutions,” he said.

He stressed the urgent need to upgrade the public transport system. “We need more feeder buses and better connectivity to the islands. The rising number of private vehicles is causing congestion and pollution. A well-integrated public transport network is essential to make the city liveable,” he added.

On broader development goals, Dr Dhanuraj said Kochi must aim to attract more business investment, especially in sectors like IT and tourism. “The city lacks social spaces and options for engagement. We need green spaces, entertainment hubs and cultural initiatives. Authorities must also liberalise rules to encourage startups and new enterprises. It’s vital to involve youngsters and professionals in shaping the city’s future.”