Two quaint, tiny shops that bet big on friendship in Kochi's heartland

Good-old tea stalls — or the classic pettikada — have now become an exotic sight amid the urban hubbub of Kochi cityscape. But for an average Malayali a few decades ago, they were an integral part of the tableau vivant of everyday life.



I did not expect to see one still standing as I turned left onto the wide street of modern buildings on Sebastian Road. But there they were — two unassuming, tin-roofed stalls. A normal adult would hardly fit inside them.





Two elderly men were engaged in deep conversation. As I neared, one of them got up and turned to his samovar, thinking I had stopped for tea.

I explained that I was there because I had heard of the two little shops that had quietly stood the test of time, and I wanted to know what kept them standing.



