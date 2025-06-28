Focus on aviation safety brings smoking on flights under scrutiny

KOCHI: Renewed scrutiny of aviation safety, following the recent Air India crash in Ahmedabad, has shone the light on a concerning trend: Frequent incidents of passengers smoking inside planes, particularly in lavatories.

According to police, there has been an increase in recent months of incidents involving passengers caught smoking on board overseas flights. In just the past two weeks, two passengers were detained for smoking on flights arriving in Kochi from Gulf countries.

Officers of Nedumbassery police station said that at least six such cases have been registered in the last one year. The latest incident took place on June 15, when a passenger from Chalakudy was caught smoking in the lavatory of a Dubai-Kochi SpiceJet flight. Airport security officials detained the man and handed him over to local police.

A case was registered under Section 118(e) of the Kerala Police Act for public nuisance and endangerment, and Sections 4 and 21 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) for smoking in prohibited areas. Last month, a similar offence was reported involving a Thrissur passenger travelling from Dubai.

“In recent months, we have been receiving frequent reports of passengers caught smoking on board, mostly in lavatories,” said Rajesh T R, deputy superintendent of police, Aluva. “Smoking on flights is strictly prohibited due to the threat it poses to passengers and safety.

Many offenders use e-cigarettes, assuming these won’t be detected. Since these products are more accessible in foreign countries, passengers often carry and use them mid-flight. Though the offence is bailable, we do file a charge sheet and the accused must face trial,” he said.