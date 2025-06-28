Mar Thattil allows new priests to celebrate public-facing mass in Kochi

KOCHI: In a circular that laity forums say amounts to bowing to the wishes of dissident priests of Ernakulam-Angamaly archeparchy, the Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, Raphael Thattil, has directed priests to celebrate at least one Uniform Mass on Sundays and days of penance.

Taking a lenient stance, it allows the archeparchy’s newly ordained priests, who were asked to furnish affidavits vowing to celebrate only Uniform Mass, to celebrate public-facing mass if parishioners so demand. The directive goes on to say that if changes to the present arrangement regarding celebration of Uniform Mass are made by the synod, it will be only after holding talks with canonical forums of the archeparchy.

It points out that Uniform Mass, which was decided by the church synod and approved by Pope Francis, will continue to be the mode that will be celebrated in every parish. “However, Ernakulam-Angamaly archeparchy has been pointing to some reservations regarding the implementation of Uniform Mass.

As per directives in the July 1, 2024 circular, Uniform Mass must be celebrated at least once every Sunday and on days of penance.

This mode of celebration of mass has to be implemented from July 3, 2025. In the case of churches where only one mass is celebrated on Sundays, another mass can be scheduled or Uniform Holy Mass can be celebrated on alternate Sundays,” it said.