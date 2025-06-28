Prakrithikshethra: A Kerala house wrapped in artistic zen

Traversing the narrow roads of Kunnukara in North Paravoor, one arrives at Prakrithikshethra, tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac. Here, Sunil Kumar and his wife Sajna Kaimal have created a haven for art nestled within nature’s vastness. As I stepped into the shaded courtyard, flanked by trees, the couple were tending to a newly planted sapling.

Basking under the warm glow of the sun was a paraphernalia of visuals — earthy garden chairs framed by hanging mudpots, vines winding through sculpted figures, adorning them, and much more than the mind could absorb in a glance.

Inside, I was greeted by a riot of colour that filled every nook of the house. Sunil gave me a brisk tour of the home, which was more of an art gallery, before settling into an armchair, ready to talk. With his sage-like appearance and artistic temperament, one might not expect his easy humour.