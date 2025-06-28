Suicide more common among men in Kerala: Study

KOCHI: Most suicides in Kerala are committed by men, according to a study conducted by the Kerala State Economics and Statistics Department. Men account for 79% of suicides in the state. Women account only for 21%.

The study was conducted in the wake of rising suicide rates in the state. According to the study, there are more suicides in southern Kerala than in northern Kerala. Suicide rates are highest in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, and Kottayam districts. These districts account for 41% of the total suicides in Kerala.

The study has also found that most men who died by suicide were in the age group 45-60. However, the situation is different in the case of women. Most women who died by suicide were above 60 years of age.