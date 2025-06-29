19 goons jailed, eight deported under KAAPA in six months in Ernakulam district

KOCHI: As the first half of 2025 nears completion, the Ernakulam Rural police have jailed 19 troublemakers and deported eight others from the district after invoking the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 2007, a move the cops said has helped curb serious crimes.

Besides them, 20 people have been ordered to report before DySPs or the station house officers concerned on a designated day each week and sign the register as mandated by the KAAPA.

“We used KAAPA strategically and effectively to curb serious crimes. We have observed a significant decline in offences committed by habitual offenders,” said a source with the Ernakulam Rural police.

Explaining the process, the official said the police regularly monitor Rowdy History Sheets (RHS) at all stations. “When a listed offender is involved in a serious crime again, we promptly recommend invoking KAAPA. Depending on the severity of the offence, the person is either imprisoned or deported, following approval from the district collector or the range DIG, respectively,” said the official, adding that to ensure swift action, they maintain updated case files on known repeat offenders.

“Whenever one is found involved in a new crime, we gather all relevant case data immediately and proceed with legal recommendations,” he said.

In addition to KAAPA, the Rural police are also using the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PITNDPS Act) to tackle drug-related crimes, said the official.

“As of June 23, 15 individuals have been jailed under the PITNDPS Act in the district. The Ernakulam Rural police have been the most effective in implementing the PITNDPS Act (in the state),” he said.

Ernakulam Rural district police chief M Hemalatha said there has been a visible reduction in crimes committed by repeat offenders due to such enforcement measures. “However, a six-month period is too short for comprehensive assessment. Like all policing efforts, sustained action is essential for lasting impact,” she said.