Demand for skywalk at Ernakulam South railway station gathers steam

KOCHI: Passengers endure a torrid time reaching the Ernakulam South railway station, one of the busiest in South India, with the premises and surrounding roads prone to waterlogging when it rains. While much of the issue boils down to shoddy station development work, the demand for a skywalk — which will connect the station to the nearby metro stop — has gathered steam.

“The skywalk was part of the original railway project. However, construction of the nearly Rs 300 crore structure was stalled, with a major proportion of the work pending. The contractor should be terminated and black-listed, We demand that the pending work be re-tendered after preparing a detailed estimate rate (DER).

Provision for the skywalk should be made within the scope of new development work; it’s a vital infrastructure to facilitate easy transit of commuters, and also to decongest the station premises. The same has already been mentioned in the draft comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) prepared by Urban Mass Transit Company Ltd (UMTC), on the direction of KMRL,” Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod told TNIE.

Earlier, Thiruvananthapuram Divisional Railway Manager Manish Thaplyal had pointed out that the national rail transporter is in favour of constructing the skywalk and that it is ready to exempt the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) on use of its land. A major hurdle, though, is funding, with the railways not keen to pitch in.

The KMRL, too, is yet to respond to the offer to implement the project. Meanwhile, offering a ray of hope, the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) said it is ready to “work in tandem” with other stakeholders to realise the development.