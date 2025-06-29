MVD finds human error, not mechanical fault, behind Kochi premium car accident

KOCHI: The luxury car accident in Kochi in which a showroom employee was killed was due to human error and not because of any mechanical fault of the vehicle, the motor vehicles department (MVD) has found. In the incident that happened on June 15, Roshan Xavier, 35, a resident of Pandikudy in Mattancherry, and an employee of Muthoot Motors lost his life after a car that was being unloaded from a trailer ran over him. The inspection conducted by the MVD has found that the vehicle had no technical issues.

“The MVD and police, along with officials from Range Rover and Jaguar companies conducted comprehensive studies at the accident spot using similar cars and the car that led to the accident."

"From the studies, we found that the accident didn’t happen due to any mechanical errors with the vehicle, but due to the inexperience of the driver who was taking it out of the trailer platform. The fault of the driver, who is not an authorised company official, could be the reason for the fatal accident,” said the MVD inspector, who is in charge of the investigation.

The Palarivattom police had registered a case against Ernakulam native Anshad who drove the car that led to the accident. He has been charged with culpable homicide and reckless driving.

“The hazard lights of the vehicle that has to be unloaded from the trailer should be turned on and the vehicle should be reversed by releasing the brake. But just before the accident, the driver hit the accelerator and the vehicle achieved a speed of 100km per hour within 5.6 seconds. That led to the accident,” he added.