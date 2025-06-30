Smart Parking vs junction development: Vyttila Hub land use sparks debate

KOCHI: A new ‘Smart Parking’ facility being developed by the Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) on the western side of the Vyttila Mobility Hub is stirring a fresh debate over land use.

While the CSML aims to curb haphazard parking at the integrated transit terminal through the modern parking facility, a prominent local forum is advocating for the hub land to be utilised for diverting traffic and easing the notorious Vyttila Junction gridlock.

“We’ve started the work. The interlocking tiles removed from the hub carriageway, as part of the ongoing renovation activities, are being used to set up the Smart Parking facility. A dedicated app will be rolled out which will facilitate the users know in advance whether there is any vacant slot or not, before proceeding. They can also book the slot and make prior payment as well,” said a senior CSML official.

“We’re developing the 300m of land, connecting the Vyttila-Tripunithura Road, to facilitate easy entry and exit of vehicles to the parking lot. Facilities like boom-barrier will also be installed soon,” the official added.

The users need to download the app and install the same in their mobiles. A single user can register two vehicle numbers.

“The idea is to facilitate a vehicle user to find a parking space in the city just before arriving at the location. We’ll fix a time slot to avail the service. For instance, a vehicle user can book the slot 15 minutes before reaching the destination and he can book the same for a fixed period, say one hour. It’s similar to booking cinema tickets via booking apps,” the official in charge of the project added.