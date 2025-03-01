KCZMA approves Thanthonni Thuruth outer bund project

KOCHI: Finally, Thanthonni Thuruth residents’ 20-year wait for an outer bund to protect the island from flooding and erosion is coming to an end. The Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) has approved the new project proposal submitted by the Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA).

KCZMA had earlier raised objections to certain parts of the project, especially with regard to the width of the bund.

“We submitted a new proposal in which the width of the bund was reduced to three metres from five in the earlier plan,” GIDA secretary Raghuram told TNIE.

He said the reduction in width means that a significantly smaller portion of the lake needs to be reclaimed.

According to Minister for Industries, Port and Law P Rajeeve, the new plan was arrived at a meeting of the representatives of the residents’ association, people’s representatives, the district collector and himself.

“The objections raised by KCZMA were discussed and a consensus reached on the changes that could be made to get the approval of the authority. The changes included reducing the width of the bund and ensuring the mangroves were not disturbed. The revised plan was approved by KCZMA on Friday,” Rajeeve said.

Had the plan involved damage to mangroves, it would have required clearance from the central authority, he said.

“Also, because the issue involved the problem of erosion, the state agency is authorised to provide the necessary approvals,” the minister said.