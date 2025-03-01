Stalled by a signature? No end to bumpy ride at Vyttila Mobility Hub

KOCHI: For almost a year now, the main carriageway of Vyttila Mobility Hub has been reduced to a mesh of craters and cracks. While a `4.94 crore renovation project was approved several months ago to resurface the severely damaged portions of the tarmac at the integrated multimode transportation terminal, it is yet to take off.

The reason: The delay in Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) and Vyttila Mobility Hub Society (VMHS) signing the final agreement.

“It’s been over two weeks since the final project plan was submitted to VMHS authorities. Since the project has received the sanction of the executive committee, a signature of the VMHS managing director is all that is required for work to start. However, the same is yet to happen,” said sources.

Besides repairing the carriageway, the project will also cover lighting at the bus bay, setting up of fans, increasing seating, and proper signage. CSML has completed restoration of the service road and the setting up of drains.

The delay in repairs has turned the cracks into potholes. Bus operators have complained of the sharp rise in maintenance costs due to the poor condition of the carriageway. “This is despite the fact that VMHS authorities continue to collect toll,” sources say.

When contacted, a senior VMHS official said the final clearance will be issued in a couple of days with a new MD taking charge. “We’ll also convene a meeting of various agencies, including traffic police, to work out a temporary traffic diversion plan to facilitate repair works.”

The frequent change of personnel at the top has been cited as a key reason for the delay in work.

“At least three IAS officers have held the post of MD in the last six months. K Gopalakrishnan was appointed just a week ago. The post of executive engineer has been lying vacant for months, which has further exacerbated the situation,” sources said.

Though the executive committee was scheduled to meet in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday to discuss all the issues and take up pending projects, the meeting has been postponed.