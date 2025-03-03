Classmates toss itching powder on girl student in Kochi; case against five students

KOCHI: Amid discussions over streaks of violence among youth in the backdrop of a Class X student’s death in Thamarassery, the Infopark police have registered a case after classmates threw velvet bean (naikurana) powder -- which causes severe itching -- on a girl student at the Government High School, Thengod, in Kakkanad.

The police have booked five students under the Juvenile Justice Act and two teachers under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act, an officer with the Infopark police station said.

“We registered the case on Saturday based on a complaint by the girl, a class X student, on whom the itching powder was allegedly thrown in the first week of February,” the officer said.

The police will take further action once the SSLC examinations are over, he added.