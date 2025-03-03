Metro Connect buses boost Kochi Water Metro ridership by 10% on Vyttila-Kakkanad route

KOCHI: The introduction of ‘Metro Connect’ electric buses have resulted in increased commuter patronage of Kochi Water Metro, especially on the Vyttila-Kakkanad route with a 10% rise in ridership.

“We’ve registered a 10% growth in passenger ridership, which was in the range of 1,400-1,600, post introduction of the AC electric feeder buses on the Kakkanad-Infopark route. People are gradually shifting to the green mode of water transport. We’ve increased the service frequency to one boat every 20 minutes. Free parking space is also being provided at Vyttila metro terminal,” said Sajan P John, chief operating officer (COO) of Kochi Water Metro.

KMRL had introduced the 33-seater electric buses on January 15, deploying them on the Aluva-Airport, Kalamassery-Medical College, Kalamassery-Cusat, Kalamassery-Infopark, and Kakkanad Water Metro Terminal-Infopark-Collectorate routes. While the services proved to be a hit on the airport route, the initial response was not much encouraging in the Kakkanad-Infopark section.

“More people are switching over to the feeder bus and water metro. The cumulative average daily ridership of e-feeder bus services has now touched 3,000. Even on the Infopark route, the daily ridership has risen to 220 commuters per bus from the initial 40,” said a senior KMRL official.

Authorities aim to attract daily commuters, especially those working at Infopark, to its services.