Metro Connect buses boost Kochi Water Metro ridership by 10% on Vyttila-Kakkanad route

KOCHI: The introduction of ‘Metro Connect’ electric buses have resulted in increased commuter patronage of Kochi Water Metro, especially on the Vyttila-Kakkanad route with a 10% rise in ridership.
“We’ve registered a 10% growth in passenger ridership, which was in the range of 1,400-1,600, post introduction of the AC electric feeder buses on the Kakkanad-Infopark route. People are gradually shifting to the green mode of water transport. We’ve increased the service frequency to one boat every 20 minutes. Free parking space is also being provided at Vyttila metro terminal,” said Sajan P John, chief operating officer (COO) of Kochi Water Metro.
KMRL had introduced the 33-seater electric buses on January 15, deploying them on the Aluva-Airport, Kalamassery-Medical College, Kalamassery-Cusat, Kalamassery-Infopark, and Kakkanad Water Metro Terminal-Infopark-Collectorate routes. While the services proved to be a hit on the airport route, the initial response was not much encouraging in the Kakkanad-Infopark section.
“More people are switching over to the feeder bus and water metro. The cumulative average daily ridership of e-feeder bus services has now touched 3,000. Even on the Infopark route, the daily ridership has risen to 220 commuters per bus from the initial 40,” said a senior KMRL official.
Authorities aim to attract daily commuters, especially those working at Infopark, to its services.
With the KMRL set to introduce e-feeder buses on two more routes, including the High Court-MG Road section, authorities expect a further rise in ridership. It is hoping to achieve an average daily ridership target of 7,000 passengers when it starts services in the High Court-Willingdon Island-Mattancherry section by April first week.
According to sources, authorities are eyeing an operational break-even with hopes to achieve a daily collection of Rs 2.5 lakh. Currently, the average daily ridership has crossed the 6,000-mark and crosses the 10,000-mark on weekends. It had achieved a record daily ridership of 15,222 passengers on December 29, 2024.
Four more pontoons at High Court terminal
Meanwhile, the Kochi Water Metro has begun the work of four more pontoons at the High Court terminal. “Once the work is completed, there will be eight pontoons at the High Court to facilitate service augmentation. We will also start new routes, including the High Court-Mattancherry section,” Sajan said.
The construction of the second pontoon at Vyttila terminal will also commence soon.