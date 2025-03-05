Sail out to sea on Women’s Day in Kochi; Nefertiti calls

KOCHI: Women love travelling as much as men do. And what better way to celebrate International Women’s Day than to sail out to the sea and bask in the gloriously setting sun, surrounded by crystal blue water, while relaxing on the sun deck.

On the occasion of the Women’s Day on March 8, cine actress Athira Harikumar will lead 150 women from across the state to sail aboard Nefertiti, the first sea-going luxury cruiseliner of the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC), which is headed by R Girija IAS (Retd).

In a first-of-its kind initiative, the Budget Tourism Cell (BTC) of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and the KSINC have tied up to roll out an exclusive ‘All Women Evening Cruise with DJ’ package on the sea-going Egyptian-themed ship on March 8.

“As many as 150 women from across the state will be part of the special sea voyage abroad Nefertiti as part of Women’s Day. It will be fun and frolic all the way. Cine artist Athira Harikumar will accompany the mothers and sisters on the voyage. KSINC CMD Girija IAS will honour elderly women who are part of the trip. The beneficiaries enjoy a flat discount of Rs 600,” said a top BTC official.

P S Pramoj Shanker, chairman and managing director, KSRTC, said, “Happy to roll out the unique package which sends a message of women empowerment. The BTC has now become popular among the people, thanks to the active support of Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar. We will soon take up the day cruise package as well based on passengers’ demand.”

The women, who avail the package through the KSRTC’s BTC cell, will travel from Payyannur (38), Thrissur (35), Chengannur (42), Kollam (35) depots in specially-arranged buses and reach the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) jetty at Bolgatty, before setting sail on Nefertiti.