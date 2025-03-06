80 per cent of Brahmapuram issue resolved: Collector N S K Umesh

KOCHI: Ernakulam District Collector N S K Umesh said that 80% of the Brahmapuram waste issue has been resolved over the past two years. Addressing the media at the Ernakulam Press Club on Wednesday, he said, “Brahmapuram was the first challenge I faced as the collector of Ernakulam. Once the BPCL biogas plant project is completed, the issue will be fully resolved.”

He also discussed steps taken to curb drug abuse among students and efforts to address waterlogging in the district’s coastal regions. “The district administration and the police are working together to develop an effective module to combat drug use among school students,” he said.

“The plan includes using media formats such as videos, Instagram reels, and memes to create awareness among children.

The module will be launched before the end of the current academic year,” said the collector. The canal cleaning under Operation Breakthrough will be completed before the monsoon season.

Measures to tackle waterlogging in areas like Edakochi are progressing through dredging, and the Vaduthala bund issue will also be resolved, he added.