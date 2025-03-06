Ayyankuzhi industrial region uninhabitable, finds PCB study

KOCHI: A Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) study has deemed the Ayyankuzhi industrial region, near Ambalamedu, uninhabitable because of severe pollution. The PCB said so in a report submitted to the Kerala High Court after a 30-day study, according to District Collector N S K Umesh.
The HC had earlier ordered the state PCB to submit a comprehensive report on the situation at Ayyankuzhi. The report was submitted on January 25.
“The district administration has also submitted a report in which we agree to the PCB findings. The HC will make further decisions based on the report,” Umesh told reporters on Wednesday.
The findings mean that over 44 families currently residing on nine acres in the region will soon have to be rehabilitated. Pollution has been a major concern for the residents of Ayyankuzhi, with major industries located in Ambalamedu.
The PCB report stated: “The results of continuous air quality monitoring in the area indicate that the concentrations of particulate matter, specifically PM 2.5, exceed the permissible limits multiple times. The higher level of PM 2.5 may contribute to the health issues of residents.”
Noise level-monitoring results also indicate values above the permissible limits, both during the day and at night.
“Continuous exposure to higher noise levels during the night may negatively affect the overall health of the residents. The water quality from the wells in the Ayyankuzhi area indicates exceeding levels of pH, turbidity, phenolic compounds which do not meet potable standards.
It is respectfully submitted that in view of the above, the air quality, noise levels, and well water quality in the area do not lie within the desirable standards for residential purpose,” the report said.
According to a medical camp conducted by the Ernakulam district medical office in the region in 2023, health issues like dyspnea on exertion, cough, nasal allergy, recurrent respiratory infections, chest heaviness, and fatigue were the common ailments detected among the residents. Many residents in the region are reported to be suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases.
“Though the report had come nearly two months ago, no action has been taken by either the government or the industries regarding the issue. People continue to live in the region, exposing themselves to a harmful environment,” said social activist Promod Lukose.
He said only the Ayyankuzhi pollution is being addressed now.
“The plight of residents in Ambalamugal, Adoorkara, and other nearby pockets is not too different. That too should be given serous consideration,” added Promod, who is also the president of the Ambalamugal South West Residents’ Association.
