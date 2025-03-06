Ayyankuzhi industrial region uninhabitable, finds PCB study

KOCHI: A Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) study has deemed the Ayyankuzhi industrial region, near Ambalamedu, uninhabitable because of severe pollution. The PCB said so in a report submitted to the Kerala High Court after a 30-day study, according to District Collector N S K Umesh.

The HC had earlier ordered the state PCB to submit a comprehensive report on the situation at Ayyankuzhi. The report was submitted on January 25.

“The district administration has also submitted a report in which we agree to the PCB findings. The HC will make further decisions based on the report,” Umesh told reporters on Wednesday.

The findings mean that over 44 families currently residing on nine acres in the region will soon have to be rehabilitated. Pollution has been a major concern for the residents of Ayyankuzhi, with major industries located in Ambalamedu.

The PCB report stated: “The results of continuous air quality monitoring in the area indicate that the concentrations of particulate matter, specifically PM 2.5, exceed the permissible limits multiple times. The higher level of PM 2.5 may contribute to the health issues of residents.”

Noise level-monitoring results also indicate values above the permissible limits, both during the day and at night.

“Continuous exposure to higher noise levels during the night may negatively affect the overall health of the residents. The water quality from the wells in the Ayyankuzhi area indicates exceeding levels of pH, turbidity, phenolic compounds which do not meet potable standards.