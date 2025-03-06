Conclave to revamp coir, handloom and cashew industries

KOCHI: The industries department will host a conclave to revitalise Kerala’s traditional industries — coir, handloom, and cashew. The event aims to address existing challenges in these sectors and develop projects focused on innovation and modernisation. Future initiatives will be based on recommendations from the expert committee appointed by the government.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve said that the conclave would take a decisive step towards the future growth of these sectors.

As part of the initiative, three separate conclaves will be held in different locations across the state, followed by a joint conclave in Alappuzha in April.

The first phase will include a coir conclave in Alappuzha, a cashew sector conclave in Kollam, and a handloom conclave in Kannur. After this, a joint conclave will be held in Alappuzha in the last week of April, the minister said.

The conclave will feature participation from experts and officials from three sectors, major institutions like the National Institute of Fashion Technology, industrialists, exporters, trade unions, entrepreneurs, and research institutions. Representatives from marketing and online sales platforms, including Walmart, will also attend.

Based on the recommendations of the expert committees appointed by the government, innovation plans are being formulated in each sector. The minister said the conclave organised in this regard will formulate plans to overcome the challenges of the traditional sector.