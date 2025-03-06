Motor vehicle inspector in Kozhikode booked for amassing disproportionate wealth

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has registered a case against a motor vehicle inspector (MVI) for allegedly acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The VACB Ernakulam special cell filed a case on Wednesday against S P Biju Mon, a resident of Kaloor and MVI at the Koduvally Sub RTO in Kozhikode.

He previously served as a regional inspector at the Ernakulam Transport Office. The case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

An official statement said a preliminary inquiry revealed that Biju had allegedly amassed assets worth approximately Rs 1.69 crore, including four flats valued around Rs 1.5 crore in Ernakulam and surrounding areas, during his tenure as MVI. Of this, assets worth Rs 61.33 lakh were found to be beyond his income.

Following these findings, the VACB conducted raids on March 5 at his residence in Kaloor, his temporary accommodation at Koduvally, Kozhikode, and his ancestral house at Kavalam in Alappuzha.

The searches were carried out under the directive of VACB police superintendent P A Mohammed Arif. During the inspections, officials seized 66 documents related to the alleged illegal accumulation of wealth.