Five students booked for assaulting schoolmate in Kochi

KOCHI: Police have registered a case against five students of Chinmaya Vidyalaya Tripunithura for allegedly assaulting a schoolmate. Four of the five are Class XII students, while one is in Class X.

The victim is a Class X student from Kanjiramattom. Police said the first accused is an 18-year-old studying in Class XII who was close to a girl in Class X. They had recently ended their relationship. The victim, the girl’s classmate, questioned the prime accused over ending the relationship, which reportedly led to the attack.

On Tuesday, around 10.30 am, the accused led the victim to the washroom on the first floor of the school. “Inside the washroom, the first accused punched the victim in the face causing a nasal fracture and dislodging his two teeth. The other accused verbally abused the victim. After being alerted by school authorities, the victim’s parents shifted him to hospital, where he is still recovering,” an officer said.

Officers said statements of the accused would be recorded soon. School principal Priya C Pillai said they are also looking into the matter. “We will conduct an inquiry. We will also fully cooperate with the police investigation,” she added.