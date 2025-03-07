Starting next week, more buses on Kochi routes from Goshree

KOCHI: Come March 13, an additional 14 KSRTC and private buses will conduct direct services from Goshree region to various destinations in Kochi city, finally bringing relief to hundreds of residents of Goshree islands.

It has been nearly two decades since the Goshree bridges connecting the mainland with the surrounding islands came, but a decision on the direct city entry of private buses seemed far-fetched so far.

“The long-cherished dream of the islanders has come true. The inauguration of the city entry of Vypeen buses will be held at a function to be convened at 9.30 am at Goshree Junction on March 13. Now the transport department has given the nod for direct city services after the intense efforts made in the last three years,” K N Unnikrishnan, Vypeen MLA, took to social media to announce the happy news.

“The applications submitted by nearly 30 bus operators have been considered in board meetings of Regional Transport Authority, and the nod for city entry has been given to four buses, which met all the required conditions. Also, the KSRTC buses too have been given permits to conduct direct city services and will operate from North Paravoor to destinations like Kakkanad, Kalamassery Medical College, Fort Kochi, Vyttila, Pachalam Lourde Hospital etc,” the MLA said.

Earlier, a high-level meeting chaired by Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar decided to deploy 10 KSRTC buses to provide direct connectivity for the islanders in and around the Vypeen region to various city destinations.

For the past two decades, private buses were not allowed to operate direct services from Vypeen to various destinations in Kochi city. The buses used to terminate services at the High Court, necessitating the commuters to again board another bus or depend on other modes of transport to reach their destinations in the city.