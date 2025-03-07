Starting next week, more buses on Kochi routes from Goshree

KOCHI: Come March 13, an additional 14 KSRTC and private buses will conduct direct services from Goshree region to various destinations in Kochi city, finally bringing relief to hundreds of residents of Goshree islands.
It has been nearly two decades since the Goshree bridges connecting the mainland with the surrounding islands came, but a decision on the direct city entry of private buses seemed far-fetched so far.
“The long-cherished dream of the islanders has come true. The inauguration of the city entry of Vypeen buses will be held at a function to be convened at 9.30 am at Goshree Junction on March 13. Now the transport department has given the nod for direct city services after the intense efforts made in the last three years,” K N Unnikrishnan, Vypeen MLA, took to social media to announce the happy news.
“The applications submitted by nearly 30 bus operators have been considered in board meetings of Regional Transport Authority, and the nod for city entry has been given to four buses, which met all the required conditions. Also, the KSRTC buses too have been given permits to conduct direct city services and will operate from North Paravoor to destinations like Kakkanad, Kalamassery Medical College, Fort Kochi, Vyttila, Pachalam Lourde Hospital etc,” the MLA said.
Earlier, a high-level meeting chaired by Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar decided to deploy 10 KSRTC buses to provide direct connectivity for the islanders in and around the Vypeen region to various city destinations.
For the past two decades, private buses were not allowed to operate direct services from Vypeen to various destinations in Kochi city. The buses used to terminate services at the High Court, necessitating the commuters to again board another bus or depend on other modes of transport to reach their destinations in the city.
“The direct entry of private buses from Vypeen region to the city has been a long-pending demand of the islanders ever since the Goshree bridges connecting the islands were opened to the public on June 5, 2004. Finally their commutation woes are being addressed to some extent. The residents of areas like Pallipuram, Kuzhupilly and Edavanakad are left in the lurch.
Also, four private buses are not sufficient to address the commutation woes of the islanders. Buses should be allowed to ply from areas like Munambam. Currently the bus services will be limited to a maximum of 25 km,” said Ebenezer Chullikkat of the Greater Cochin Development Watch.
A couple of buses have already started direct services to destinations in the city connecting Njarakkal to Vyttila Hub via Edavanakkad and Ernakulam South.
