The history of Tripunithura's Manimalika, the second oldest clock tower in Kerala

In the enclave of buildings that immediately surround the Sree Poornathrayeesa Temple in Tripunithura, one structure towers above the other clay tile-roofed ones: the Manimalika.

The 50-foot clock tower was built with the help of Dutch engineers in the early 1870s, during the reign of Rama Varma XIV, and houses a clock made by J Cooke and Sons, a British company.

“The 1870s period was a time of several such public works in the kingdom, all steered by the Maharaja and the Cochin diwan, Thottakattu Sankunni Menon. In Tripunithura, several projects were underway — the Oottupura, the Manimalika,” says Balagopal Varma, a local historian.

Of these, the Manimalika stood out. At each hour mark, a mechanical toy soldier sprang out of the tower to offer a salute, its mouth open in an ‘unheard’ warcry. “Manimalika was the ‘Lulu Mall’ of the time. And people from all over the kingdom flocked here to see it,” Balagopal adds.

Historians say Manimalika is the third oldest clock tower in Kerala, after Mattancherry clock tower (1760) and Methan Mani (1833) in Thiruvananthapuram.

Also, clock towers were a dominant feature of colonial architecture. “You see that across several princely states in India during the latter half of the 19th century,” Balagopal adds. The establishment of a clock tower meant, among other things, that administration took precedence. “With the standardisation of time, the governance of a city/kingdom was greatly augmented,” Balagopal explains.