Two women shelter 42 stray dogs at rented house in Ernakulam, residents stage stir

KOCHI: Local residents along with the people’s representatives conducted a strong protest against sheltering of a large number of stray dogs in a residential area in Kunnathunad, Ernakulam, on Thursday noon. The residents of Vembilly led by P V Sreenijin, MLA, marched to the house premises, where around 42 dogs were allegedly sheltered.

The protesters entered the house premises after breaking open a sheet-covered enclosure near the boundary wall. Later, police arrived at the place, conducted an inspection, and dispersed the crowd.

The house was rented by two women, both residents of Pathanamthitta, a month ago, said a local resident. Shortly after moving in, they started sheltering stray dogs on the house premises.

As a large number of dogs were sheltered in a small area, it became a severe nuisance to those living nearby. There were also hygiene issues. The constant barking of dogs made life difficult, and prompted us to file a formal complaint, he said.

Acting on the complaint, the village officer inspected the premises and submitted a detailed report to the collector. However, authorities failed to take action prompting the locals to stage a protest.