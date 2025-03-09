Air India group operates 18 all-women crew flights on International Women’s Day 

KOCHI: The Air India group marked the International Women’s Day by operating 18 flights managed by all-women teams on select international and domestic routes on Saturday.

The all-women teams included pilots, cabin crew, crew roster planning analysts scheduling duties for the all-women crew onboard, flight dispatchers and a meteorologist planning and monitoring flights from departure to arrival, crew controllers tracking all crew ensuring compliance with flight duty time and rest requirements and a female operations control duty manager overseeing Air India’s day of operation.

Destinations to which these flights were operated included Melbourne, the longest amongst them, London, Heathrow, Dammam, Muscat, Ras Al Khaimah, Abu Dhabi, Varanasi, Pune, Visakhapatnam, Kolkata, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada and Guwahati.

At Air India, women make 46% of the total workforce and 16% of pilots, which is almost three times the global average. They also make up 21% of staff in ground services, 27% in finance and 22% in the digital and technology division, and all these numbers have grown significantly since Air India’s return to the Tata group.

In Air India Express, women comprise over 13% of its pilots and nearly half of its overall workforce.