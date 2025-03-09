Cops intensify anti-drugs drive, 2,795 arrested in Kochi last year

KOCHI: Drug peddling and abuse continue to be major concerns for the police in Kochi, with the number of reported cases remaining alarmingly high. In 2024 alone, police arrested 2,795 people under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the city.

According to data from the Kochi City Police, 2,475 NDPS Act cases were registered last year, resulting in the arrest of 2,795 people, averaging over seven arrests per day. In 2025, as of the end of February, 482 NDPS cases were registered, with 549 individuals arrested.

This marks an increase to over nine arrests per day this year. Ernakulam district has been witnessing the highest number of drug seizure cases in the state for the past several years.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Aswathy Jiji attributed the rise in arrests to intensified enforcement activities. “We are conducting frequent checks and closely monitoring individuals involved in drug peddling. This year alone, we have seized commercial quantities of drugs in 11 cases and medium quantities in 22 cases. We are making every effort to track and arrest kingpins behind these drug networks,” she said.

The Kochi City Police are also planning joint operations with other agencies, including the Excise Department, Railway Protection Force, Narcotic Control Bureau, and Customs.

“In January, we conducted a joint operation with these agencies and carried out searches at multiple locations. This resulted in the detection of several NDPS Act cases and the seizure of commercial quantities of drugs. We plan to conduct similar operations regularly,” Aswathy added.