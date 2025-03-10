Fear takes backseat, joy rules women’s night out

KOCHI: They walked peacefully under the moonlit sky, free from trouble or fear. Embracing the night as a celebration, they enjoyed a late-night movie, engaged in conversations, munched on peanuts, and returned home with confidence and joy. All of this was a scene from Urappu@A Walk With The Moon, an Ernakulam Rural police initiative aimed at reinforcing the message that women can travel safely alone at any hour.

The event was held in connection with International Women’s Day on Saturday. Hundreds of women, ranging from school and college students to senior citizens, participated in the initiative across the Ernakulam Rural police limits, particularly in Aluva, Angamaly, and Perumbavoor. They received free movie tickets for the night show at Matha-Madhurya, My Cinemas, and Aashirvad cinemas. After the screening, they took a brief night walk through the city before heading home, embracing the experience as a step toward fearless freedom. “It’s a highly commendable initiative. We felt very comfortable and safe. Taking part in this event boosted our confidence and instilled a sense of unity among us,” said Prarthana, a student at the Rajagiri College of Management and Applied Sciences, who participated in the initiative in Aluva. She also emphasised that these efforts should not be limited to special occasions like Women’s Day but should be a regular practice.

Echoing similar sentiments, Sindhu Gopinath, a homemaker from Edathala, said, “It’s something beyond words and we are thrilled by this experience. My daughter and I were part of the event and we returned home late at night after cherishing every moment of joy.” She also expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Ernakulam district police chief for organising such a commendable initiative.

“I heard some women still have concerns about late-night safety. That’s mainly because such events are limited to specific days and occasions,” said 68-year-old Sindhu.

She stressed that initiatives like this should be frequent and inclusive for both men and women, after ensuring security for all. “It creates a sense of togetherness and raises awareness about society’s approach towards women’s safety,” she added. Ernakulam District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena said the initiative sends a powerful message that there are no limits to celebration.

“The response has been incredible. Moreover, it serves as a reminder that dreams and aspirations should never be suppressed by anyone,” he said.

Saxena further emphasised that Kerala is a safe state where women can travel freely and fearlessly at any time.