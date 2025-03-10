Minister Ganesh Kumar to meet auto drivers today as protest intensifies

KOCHI: With protests escalating over the enforcement of the ‘No Meter, Free Ride’ stickers in auto rickshaws, Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar is set to meet drivers’ unions on Monday to address their concerns.

A week into the implementation of the Motor Vehicle Department’s (MVD) directive, auto rickshaw drivers have strongly opposed the move, calling it impractical and unfair.

According to MVD officials, over 500 auto rickshaws in Kochi affixed the stickers before their fitness tests in the first week, but many removed them immediately after passing the inspection.

“Auto drivers still fail to comply with the rule. When caught, they claim they are operating under Uber, which does not require a meter reading,” said an MVD official.

Auto rickshaw drivers argue that the rule fails to consider key issues they face.

“We all support charging according to the meter, but there are challenges. The minister cannot implement a rule without addressing these obstacles. The authorities are deliberately trying to create problems between passengers and drivers,” said M B Syamandabhadran, general secretary of the Ernakulam District Auto Drivers Association (CITU).

Drivers have warned that if the rule is not revoked, they will launch a strike on March 18.