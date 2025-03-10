Police detain 300 individuals in midnight raid in Kochi

KOCHI: Amid the rising cases of drug abuse and sale of narcotics, the police conducted a midnight raid across the city on Saturday, in which 300 individuals, including both drug traffickers and users were detained. The special operation was conducted across 38 key locations in the city, involving over 550 police officers, led by deputy police commissioners Aswathy Gigi and Juvvnapudi Mahesh, with supervision from assistant commissioners, under the directive of Kochi city police commissioner Putta Vimaladitya.

The raid was initiated in response to reports of drug abuse among youth, and intelligence inputs that several locations in the city were being used as hubs for drug distribution during the weekend, said a police officer.

As a result, 77 cases were registered related to MDMA and hashish oil seizures, with over 80 individuals arrested. Additionally, 193 cases were registered against drunk drivers and 27 cases under the Abkari Act (pertaining to illegal liquor trade) were also registered.