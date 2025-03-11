Daughters of late CPM Leader M M Lawrence seek review of Kerala High Court’s body donation order

KOCHI: Asha Lawrence and Sujatha Boban, daughters of late CPM leader M M Lawrence, have approached the Kerala High Court seeking a review of its order to hand over their father’s body to the Ernakulam Government Medical College, claiming they have a video of their father expressing his desire for a burial as per their wishes.

In the video, the voice believed to be that of Lawrence is heard saying, “I want to go to heaven. I want to meet God. I should be buried where Suja says. There should not be any deviation from that.

I am very particular about that.” According to Sujatha, she took the video on February 25, 2022 – more than two years before Lawrence’s death on September 21, 2024. “However, when problems arose after his death, I could not retrieve the video from my phone immediately,” she said.

After Lawrence’s death at age 95, his son M L Sajeevan and CPM announced his body would be donated to the MCH as per the late leader’s wish. Asha strongly opposed the decision, claiming he had wished for a burial according to Christian customs. However, she was unable to furnish any proof, and the HC ultimately decided to hand the body over to the MCH.

Sujatha, who addressed a press conference with Asha later on Monday, said the video evidence substantiates their claim that Lawrence did not wish his body to be donated and instead wanted a burial. Hence, the sisters sought a review of the October 23, 2024, judgment and also sought permission to bury the body as per Christian religious rites and practices.

“As we said before, the decision to donate our father’s body was made without consulting the family,” Asha said.