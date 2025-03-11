Mattancherry dutch palace gets major accessibility upgrade

KOCHI: Ever found it difficult to climb up the steep stairs at the Dutch Palace at Mattancherry? The problem has been solved. Persons with disabilities and senior citizens will no longer be deprived of chance to savour the sights inside the palace as the ASI has installed an outdoor staircase lift beside the staircase leading to the main entrance of the palace.

Speaking to TNIE, K Rama Krishna Reddy, superintendent of ASI Kerala, says, “Various projects have been undertaken to make the monuments under ASI accessible for the disabled. In Kochi, the first work was carried out at St Francis Church at Fort Kochi. At the church, ASI has constructed a ramp and provided wheelchairs to help the disabled navigate the monument easily.” According to him, the latest project was carried out at the Dutch Palace.

“The monument comes under the ASI, Thrissur circle. The archaeological museum is located on the first floor of the palace. Thousands of domestic and international tourists visit the museum daily. Among them, a certain percentage of visitors include people with disabilities and senior citizens who find it difficult to climb the steep flight of steps made of stone.

This is the only entry and exit of the museum,” he adds. Though wooden ramps and wheelchairs are provided inside the museum, the entry was a problem, says the ASI superintendent.

“The stair lift has been installed without affecting the aesthetic look and authenticity of the monument. It is floor-mounted pinion-model outdoor staircase lift operated using a battery on an aluminium channel,” says Reddy. The chair of the straight lift system has a cushioned seat with a foldable armrest and a belt.

“The swivel safety arrangement is provided with two remote controls and a joystick on the armrest. The loading capacity of the lift is a maximum of 127 kg per person,” he adds.

Conservation activities undertaken

Various conservation works were undertaken by the ASI in Kerala. One of these was the repair and conservation work on the Southern Gopuram of the Tenkailasanatha (Vadakkumnathan) temple in Thrissur, Kerala.