Week-long film fest at Changampuzha Park

KOCHI: Film buffs in the city have much to rejoice. A week-long film festival, ‘Edappally Chalachitrolsavom’, will be held at Changampuzha Park from March 11 to 15.

The event is jointly organised by the Metro Film Society and the Changampuzha Cultural Centre (CCC).

“We’ve decided to conduct the film fest every year in March following the heartening response received for the month-long ‘Changampuzha Maholsavom’. The aim is to cater to the growing demand for cultural activities amid the fast-paced city life,” says P Prakash, president of the cultural centre.

“The fest will see screenings of nine feature films and documentaries. In addition, we’ll also hold film-related discussions every day from 5pm to 6pm. The screenings will be held at the newly-built auditorium from 6.30pm to 9pm,” says festival director T R George.

Noted director Jayaraj will inaugurate the fest at 5pm on Tuesday. Veteran actor Harishree Ashokan will be honoured during the inaugural ceremony, which will also see the participation of award-winning screenwriter P F Mathews and actress Sabitha Jayaraj. The film Hasyam, directed by Jayaraj, will be screened on the inaugural day.

Schedule:

March 12 (Wednesday)

Screening of three documentary films: Jalamudra directed by Ajith Kumar, Slaves of the Emperor by Rajesh James and 21 Days directed by Ramdas Kadavalloor.

A discussion on the topic ‘Varthamanavum Bhaviyum’ by a group of film directors will also be held.

March 13 (Thursday)

Talks by experts on ‘Cinema Aswadana Sheelangal’

Screening of films The Steering, directed by Mohammed Saddique, and The Portrait, directed by Dr Biju Damodaran