Meet three more women who know no limits

Humans can be classified into those who live their passion and those who, in the long run, forget what used to drive them once upon a time. A modern Indian woman who is often squeezed between workplace and home is forced to ignore dance, music, art, literature and sports — all that had made her happy while growing up. But these three women, who have their roots in Kerala, decided not to put limits on what their hearts whispered to them. They were all mothers, and one was blessed with grandchildren too, when they took baby steps in skydiving, powerlifting, finishing a marathon and cycling.
Rachel Thomas, who currently helps her daughter run a resort at Thuravoor, is the first Indian woman to skydive from 7,000 ft over the North Pole — a feat she did to commemorate 150 years of the Indian Railways. She won the National Adventure Sports Award in 1999, and for her contribution to aero sports, she was awarded the Padma Shri in 2005.
The 70-year-old sports veteran who worked with the Indian Railways and was India’s first Accuracy qualified FAI Judge reminisces, “I used to play with a few boys in the neighbourhood. We flew kites, and to get myself a chance to be included in the game, I had to grind glass and paste it on the thread so that it would be easier to cut the other kites. I used to do it so that I could fly kites! When I did something wrong, I would climb up a guava tree in our backyard. I wouldn’t come down until my mother promised me that she wouldn’t punish me.”
She was an active participant in sports and games at school, including athletics, hockey and kabaddi. Whilst on the ground, she was building herself to fly across the skies.
Reeni Tharakan lives near Cherthala. She decided to train herself at the gym in her fifties, and to date has won over 30 gold medals for India in national and international powerlifting championships.
While peeping into birds’ nests and admiring the beauty of the grounds from atop trees, little Reeni never knew that when she hit her fifties, she would turn into a powerhouse for the nation.
“With seven brothers roaming around the house, I often climbed onto the roof to escape their bullying. I played badminton, volleyball, basketball and hockey at school. I was good at athletics too. One year, I fell ill just before the sports day, and my sister told me later that as soon as the word was out, the students of the opposing houses had heaved a collective sigh of relief which was very audible,” says Reeni with a smile.
Phiona Elizabeth Joshy, assistant professor in English at BCM College, Kottayam, learnt cycling in her forties. An executive member of Kottayam Cycling Club, her longest cycle ride so far is 300 kilometres.
She learnt to pedal a cycle only three years ago, during the lockdown. She started running marathons three years ago and has completed ten half marathons and three full marathons, including the Ponmudi Golden Peak Marathon and the Tata Mumbai Full Marathon. She won ten of them, including five gold medals.
Phiona says, “I used to climb trees and walls, and jump off them while growing up. My mother was a teacher and she insisted that I join sports, which I did. I wanted to play basketball, but I was very short and it didn’t work out for me.”
Phiona continues that more than the pleasure in winning medals, she used to participate in the competitions for the fun of it. “Even today, I cycle or run marathons because it gives me a lot of happiness. When I cycle, I feel so free. Cycling has gifted me with amazing friends. I have always been rebellious, and cycling gave me a pair of wings. I don’t aim for medals.”
The three women follow strict routines to maintain their physiques and strengthen their minds. Three days a week, Reeni trains for powerlifting at a gym. She says, “On the other days, except one, which need not necessarily be a Sunday, I train myself at home.”
Rachel gets up at 5.30am every day and walks at least four kilometres, except on Sundays. “After I return home, I do all the floor exercises. I also go to a gym. Yes, I have cycled and run marathons, but I love to walk”.
Phiona alternates between cycling and running.
“If I run one day, the next day I cycle, because I need to do cross-training. Since I get easily distracted at home, I go for muscle training at a gym in the evenings. I am very careful with my diet, except for ice creams,” she says.
Rachel opines that women have more opportunities in sports today than they had years ago. “Today parents have started to recognise that girls can build a career in sports. There are also career options in sports medicine and sports media, which many young women aim for now.”
Reeni Tharakan says, “I had a conservative upbringing, else I am sure that I would have been in sports and games at a younger age. Our country is more open to women in sports today. However, our nation has a long way to go compared to other countries in athletics, sports and games.”
Phiona says, “Sports is predominantly a male-dominated world even today. Often women are labelled as fragile or weak. When you step beyond the boundaries, people raise their eyebrows. I am happy that I have friends and fellow cyclists who always encourage me. Stepping outside your comfort zone is the first step to finding joy.”
Rachel Thomas whose autobiography Limitless hit the stands last year says that the only mission in her life now is to motivate more girls and women into achieving their dreams.
“They might be going through a tough time, but I want to encourage them to become stronger and be fighters. A woman’s strength is within herself. The day she makes up her mind that she can, then nothing is impossible!” says Rachel.
Reeni shares the same opinion when she says that what matters is the trust a woman has in herself, and then doing what she has set her mind to, no matter what society says. Phiona, the youngest among the three sportswomen, says,
“When women ask me if they should run a marathon, I reply yes. Women have an innate capacity to overcome problems. We are resilient. We need to get to the finishing line, and then start planning for the next marathon.”
Dear reader, these women prove that even the sky is never the limit. Why wait? Reach beyond. Start today.
