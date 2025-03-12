Meet three more women who know no limits

Humans can be classified into those who live their passion and those who, in the long run, forget what used to drive them once upon a time. A modern Indian woman who is often squeezed between workplace and home is forced to ignore dance, music, art, literature and sports — all that had made her happy while growing up. But these three women, who have their roots in Kerala, decided not to put limits on what their hearts whispered to them. They were all mothers, and one was blessed with grandchildren too, when they took baby steps in skydiving, powerlifting, finishing a marathon and cycling.

Rachel Thomas, who currently helps her daughter run a resort at Thuravoor, is the first Indian woman to skydive from 7,000 ft over the North Pole — a feat she did to commemorate 150 years of the Indian Railways. She won the National Adventure Sports Award in 1999, and for her contribution to aero sports, she was awarded the Padma Shri in 2005.

The 70-year-old sports veteran who worked with the Indian Railways and was India’s first Accuracy qualified FAI Judge reminisces, “I used to play with a few boys in the neighbourhood. We flew kites, and to get myself a chance to be included in the game, I had to grind glass and paste it on the thread so that it would be easier to cut the other kites. I used to do it so that I could fly kites! When I did something wrong, I would climb up a guava tree in our backyard. I wouldn’t come down until my mother promised me that she wouldn’t punish me.”

She was an active participant in sports and games at school, including athletics, hockey and kabaddi. Whilst on the ground, she was building herself to fly across the skies.