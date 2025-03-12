Meningitis scare grips Kochi; five children admitted to various private hospitals

KOCHI: As many as five children of the age group five to seven of St. Paul's International School, Kalamassery, have been admitted to various private hospitals in Kochi following symptoms of meningitis on Tuesday.

The condition of the students remains stable. However, two of them are admitted to ICU. Following the incident, the Ernakulam district medical officer, Dr Asha Devi, has ordered the school to be closed.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), meningitis is the inflammation of the tissues surrounding the brain and spinal cord. It is usually caused by infection—bacteria, viruses, fungi, etc.

According to Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, convenor of the Indian Medical Association Research Cell, this is a less severe form of meningitis.

"Meningitis is inflammation of only the covering of the brain, not specifically of the brain," adding that many things can cause meningitis.

Among them, the least serious are viruses like enterovirus, which cause the most cases of viral meningitis. "There are some other viruses, including mumps, chickenpox virus, etc," he added. Bacterial meningitis, on the other hand, is more severe.

