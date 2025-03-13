Man beats live-in partner to death in Kothamangalam, arrested

KOCHI: An altercation between live-in partners led to the death of a 40-year-old woman in Kuttampuzha, Kothamangalam on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Maya, from Elambassery. Police have arrested her partner, Jijo John, 33, who hails from Malayattoor.

The incident followed days of verbal arguments between the two, said P A Faisal, station house officer with Kuttampuzha police station. Detailing the incident, he said that Maya and Jijo had been married and divorced before entering into a live-in relationship.

“On Tuesday night, after consuming alcohol together, their squabble escalated. Jijo left the house but returned later, which lead to another heated exchange. In a fit of rage, he slapped and beat Maya in the courtyard, causing severe injuries to her head and face. Sometime later, they both returned to the house,” the SHO said.

“Jijo later hired an auto-rickshaw to take her to hospital, fearing the severity of his attack. However, the driver became suspicious when he noticed Maya unconscious and alerted the neighbours. Local residents then informed police, and we rushed to the spot,” said Faisal. Jijo was heavily intoxicated when he was taken into custody, he added.

He was slapped with multiple charges, including for murder and offences under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. A local resident said the couple have a child, who was not at home at the time of the incident.